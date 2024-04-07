KIDNEY & UTI Health with KETO. How to reverse/cure PKD. Dr. Ken Berry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keto and intermittent fasting IMPROVE KIDNEY FUNCTION and slow kidney disease. Keto also reduces UTI and BODY INFLAMMATION.
FULL SHOW Ken Berry MD, Polycystic Kidney Disease Breakthrough (New Research in PKD) - 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVTQVKc7fqM
Feasibility and impact of ketogenic dietary interventions in polycystic kidney disease: KETO - ADPKD - a randomized controlled trial. Sadrija Cukoski, Christoph Heinrich Lindemann, Sita Arjune et al.
https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(23)00477-9
and
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37935200/
