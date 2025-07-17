WELCOME HIM INTO YOUR SOUL ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 17 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Born-Again Christian, the Flesh and the Spirit War Against One Another to See Which One Will Have the Preeminence. Scripture Urges Us to Pursue Fellowship with God and to That End We Should Approach God on His Character - On Who He Is. As the Classic Picture Shows: Jesus Stands at the Door of Our Heart and Knocks. Let Him Enter.