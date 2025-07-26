Zelensky vs. Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau: ‘DISASTROUS’ gamble that could cut off Western aid

“I think it’s been a disastrous thing in terms of persuading people to continue to send large sums of money to Ukraine from this point onwards,” British military analyst Alexander Mercouris stresses.

He adds that the British public knew that there’s been an issue of corruption in Ukraine, “but it’s always been assumed that Zelensky is opposed to it.”

And now, Mercouris goes on, Britons are suddenly reading in their media that Zelensky is trying to close Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and that he and his entourage might be involved in corruption himself.

“This is so completely contrary to everything people have been hearing for the last three years that it has a significant effect and will continue to,” the analyst concludes.