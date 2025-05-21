© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A ruthless financial exposé set to pounding beats and guitar-driven fury. “LaLa Land (Ticking Debt Bomb)” breaks down the delusion behind today’s junk bond spreads and rising systemic risk. Based on Gregory Mannarino’s warning, this track delivers truth in bars and riffs — a wake-up call to every lion still watching the system unravel. High risk. No cushion. Just math and fire. Follow Greg at: https://substack.com/@gregorymannarino