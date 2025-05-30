What Happens When Christians Refuse To Back Down in Seattle?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Jenny Donnelly, Ross Johnston, and Pastor Russell Johnson brought a peaceful worship rally to Seattle, it turned into a spiritual battlefield. The mayor called it “provocative”—after Christians were attacked and kids traumatized. This is what happens when believers stop apologizing for truth and refuse to be bullied.