SV40 + ABERRANT PROTEINS = TURBO CANCER (SHARE)

Remarque88
Dec 20, 2023
VACCINE ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCY SYNDROME AT BEST
SUBSTACK HERO LINKS
Arkmedic (DR AH KAHN SYED) 5 ways to skin a (genetically modified) cat
https://arkmedic.substack.com/p/5-ways-to-skin-a-genetically-modified
Unacceptable Jessica (Dr Jessica Rose) There's no problem here. Look away.
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/theres-no-problem-here-look-away
The Daily Beagle - Exclusive: Plasmids Can Integrate Without Transfectants
https://thedailybeagle.substack.com/p/exclusive-plasmids-can-integrate
CODON OPTIMIZATION
https://blog.addgene.org/to-codon-optimize-or-not-that-is-the-question
TURBO-CANCER AND THE SPIKE PROTEINS (Original video from last clip)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KChBz8VKOapP/
Nuclear Targeting of Plasmids and Protein-DNA Complexes
https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/labs/dean/projects/nuclear-targeting-of-plasmids-and-protein-dna-comp.aspx
REMARQUE88 CHANNEL - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4mkEecYsEBq3/
