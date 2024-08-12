Just want to say that Friday's report had too many characters to post even after my extensive abbreviation edits. Yesterday's MoD video wouldn't process. Today's video took 4 tries since early afternoon to process. This is the Morning Report... Better late than never... Cynthia

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 22nd mechanised and 82nd air assault brigades in Volchansk and Liptsy directions near Odnorobovka and Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier, seven armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Croatian-made 122-mm RAK-SA-12 multiple-launch rocket system, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

One ammo depot has been destroyed.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines and positions, defeated 66th mechanised, 77th airmobile brigades of the AFU, and 117th territorial defence brigades near Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (DPR).

Two counter-attacks by assault detachments of the 1st Brigade of the National Guard have been repelled.

The AFU losses were over 520 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two U.S.-made 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station have been eliminated.

In addition, two Khortitsa and Nota electronic warfare stations as well as two ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs have improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of 150th mech'd, 10th mountain assault brigs, and the 114th Territorial Defence Brig near Rozovka, Pereyezdnoye, and Kirovo (DPR).

AFU losses up to 385 UKR troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 105-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one electronic warfare station.

Two AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines, defeated 31st, 32nd, 100th, 117th mechanised brigades of the AFU and the 14th National Guard Brigade near Vozdvizhenka, Toretsk, Grodovka, and Mirolyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 142nd Infantry Brigade and Lyut Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian National Police have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 425 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehics, including one U.S.-made Bradley, one Kozak armoured fighting vehic, four motor vehics, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira gun.

▫️Vostok GOFs have improved the situation along the front line, defeated manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 129th Territorial Defence Brig close to Vodyanoye and Novoocherevatoye (DPR).



AFU losses up to 110 UKR troops, five motor vehics, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one electronic warfare station.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have defeated manpower of AFU 41st infantry and 44th airmobile brigades near Orekhov and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses were over 70 Ukrainian troops, 14 motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, and one Anklav electronic warfare station.

Three AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged three launchers and one AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. In addition, Russian troops launched an attack on the Donetsk task force's ammo depot and clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 156 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down four Tochka-U tactical missiles, one French-made Hammer aerial bomb, 15 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire projectiles as well as 71 UAVs, 30 of which outside the special military operation zone.



📊In total, 637 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 29,731 unmanned aerial vehicles, 566 air defence missile systems, 17,029 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,400 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,113 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,624 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.