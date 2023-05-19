For Among My People are Found Wicked Men

The Greatest False Witness of LORD's Salvation and Second Coming of Jesus The Christ Clearly Fulfilled This Scripture in Jeremiah 5:26 ~ 31

James Rice is soon to reap His Reward !! All Liars will Go to HELL !!

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://rumble.com/c/c-382445

