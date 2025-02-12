© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Night strike Arrival in Kiev by Iskander.
On the night of February 12th, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched another massive attack on targets across Ukraine. Russian strikes continue on a daily basis and their intensity is growing. Neither air defense from NATO nor Western aircraft help protect the Ukrainian rear infrastructure, even in the capital.