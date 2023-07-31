Family Sues Hospital for Illegal DNR Order Leading to Daughter’s Death - Scott Schara

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grace Schara was a beautiful 19 year-old girl who passed away in the hospital after her family says she was given an unrequested Do Not Resuscitate order. Grace’s surviving father, Scott Schara, shares the story behind the horrific alleged medical murder. His daughter was left in the hospital without advocacy for 47 hours and administered a concoction of heavy-duty drugs that the Schara family allege killed their daughter: Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine. In just a little over one hour after administering the Morphine, Scott says his daughter passed away after hospital staff claimed they could not resuscitate her due to a DNR order. Scott, however, says that there was no standing DNR order for his daughter. The Schara family is currently bringing a lawsuit against the hospital.
TAKEAWAYS
Scott challenged the protocols the hospital was using to treat Grace and was promptly escorted from the premises for doing so
Grace was heavily sedated with Precedex, which her father believes was being used to prep her for an unneeded ventilator
Scott does not believe that Grace died of Covid - he says she died from an alleged deadly blend of powerful drugs
Obamacare’s real goals are chillingly aimed at culling the population through collectivistic medical protocols
