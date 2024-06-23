Farm in 200 sq.ft. and make $500 per week

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
10 months ago

Yes, you can start a tiny farm that grosses over $500 per week. It only takes a few hours to operate. You can do it in a garage, spare bed room, or on a patio.

Check out the special discount that Curtis is giving to Grow Network members here:


Here is the link for TGN members: https://freedomfarmers.com/order/pro-checkout-private/link/13032


It will allow you to save 50% on the first year of Freedom Farmers Pro. ($300 for year 1, then $599.99/yr following. Cancel anytime.)


It includes our entire course library (20+), seeds & supplies shop, live virtual events, homestead listing directory, and unlimited access to the private social network! Over $15K in value.


http://thegrownetwork.com


diygardeningsurvivalpermacultureto
