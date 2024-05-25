Dangerous Assumptions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assuming that the positions you hold are correct and accurate can be a very dangerous thing. Prayer is the best solution to that. The best prayer sessions are not monologues; they are two-way conversations with God. The question, therefore, becomes, “Are you willing to listen?”
