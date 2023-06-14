Qualities of God – LOVE - The Smell, Sound, Colour and Taste And Why It Feels So Good, Can Divine Love Also Come From Human Soul?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/gLd1xMFofGs
20120524 Interview With Jesus - God's Attributes & Qualities S1
Cut:
42m22s - 50m48s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
"EACH ONE OF THESE QUALITIES HAS A COLOR ASSOCIATED WITH IT, AND IT HAS A SOUND ASSOCIATED WITH IT, AND HAS A SMELL ASSOCIATED WITH IT AND IT HAS ALL THESE OTHER ATTRIBUTES ALL ASSOCIATED WITH THESE PARTICULAR EMOTIONS".
@ 47m00s