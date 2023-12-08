Bidenomics Strikes Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s taking a bite out of our retirement savings — plus a ‘wealth tax’ is coming.
◦ Here Is What Inflation Has Done To Your 401(k)
◦ The Wealth Tax You May Already Owe
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 December 2023
https://rumble.com/v409nda-the-missing-piece-in-hunters-indictment-ep.-2146-12082023.html