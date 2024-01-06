What is the Feast of the Epiphany?

Divine Mercy - Br. Christopher Orante





Jan 6, 2024





Traditionally on January 6, twelve days after Christmas Day, the Catholic Church celebrates the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord. This feast celebrates the manifestation of Our Lord to the whole world, being revealed to the Magi as they travelled from the East to come and adore him. Let's hear more from Marian Brother, Christopher Orante about this blessed feast day!





