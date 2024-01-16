IRGC says it targeted ‘anti-Iranian’ groups in Iraq’s Erbil

Iran has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Iraq that killed at least four people and wounded six others. Missiles and drone attacks were launched in Erbil, near the airport, causing flights to be suspended. However, they have now resumed. Iran's Revolutionary Guard states that it was targeting spy centers used by Israel's intelligence service, Mossad. The Prime Minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region has condemned the attack, describing it as cowardly. Additionally, Iran targeted ISIL in Syria in retaliation for bombings in Iran earlier this month. Sina Azodi is an adjunct professor at George Washington University. He says this attack by Iran is linked to Israel's war on Gaza, but does not represent a major escalation.