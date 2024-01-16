Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IRGC says it targeted ‘anti-Iranian’ groups in Iraq’s Erbil
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
30 views
Published a month ago

Iran has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Iraq that killed at least four people and wounded six others. Missiles and drone attacks were launched in Erbil, near the airport, causing flights to be suspended. However, they have now resumed. Iran's Revolutionary Guard states that it was targeting spy centers used by Israel's intelligence service, Mossad. The Prime Minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region has condemned the attack, describing it as cowardly. Additionally, Iran targeted ISIL in Syria in retaliation for bombings in Iran earlier this month. Sina Azodi is an adjunct professor at George Washington University. He says this attack by Iran is linked to Israel's war on Gaza, but does not represent a major escalation.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket