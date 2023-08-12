Catholic Manhood Discussions: How To Evangelize The World Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recently on August 7, 2023 we held the first of a monthly conference discussion about evangelization and Catholic men. The talking points are listed below. Future discussions will be held on the first Monday of each month.
01:25 - Introduction.
04:10 - Frank - What is Evangelization.
07:15 - Dcn. John Rangel - Having the Fire of Christ.
08:15 - Evangelization Programs Sharing the Faith.
12:35 - The Concept of eMANgelization.
15:00 - Evangelizaion in the Archdiocese.
18:15 - How Do We Focus On Men, Not On the World.
20:30 - The Role of the Pastor.
23:00 - Helping Priest's to Evangelize Men.
26:00 - The Priest Engaged With the Men's Group.
28:50 - Things to Ask from Your Pastor.
31:30 - Men Encouraging Men.
35:45 - How You Live Your Life.
36:35 - What's In Your Heart.
37:00 - The Vehicles to Gather Men.
40:50 - Involving Your Bishop.
43:05 - Evangelizing and Hispanic Men.
46:10 - Closing Thoughts.
49:05 - Closing Prayer.