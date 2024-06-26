Deep State Marauder Ivan Raiklin unveils the full plan for live streaming MASS ARRESTS of treasonous actors

To learn more, visit: https://x.com/ivanraiklin





- Free speech, censorship, and government corruption with a focus on Fauci and the COVID-19 pandemic. (0:01)

- FBI actions against individuals, including swatting and kidnapping. (3:13)

- Legal actions against deep state actors for treason and crimes against humanity. (8:35)

- Federal crimes, arrests, and child mutilation in Texas. (15:20)

- Using local action to hold federal officials accountable. (19:53)

- Deep state actors and censorship in the US. (27:22)

- Potential deep state actions to undermine Trump administration. (33:12)

- Potential RNC convention rules changes to block Trump nomination. (38:09)

- US deep state's election interference strategies. (44:19)

- Legal strategies to hold elected officials accountable for election interference and fraud. (50:16)

- Health products and free speech platform. (56:29)





