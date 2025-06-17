(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We're going to keep showing this, because the words don't necessarily mean anything, but at the heart of all chronic disease is inflammaging. These are not inborn errors of metabolism. They are not God genetic diseases. They are epigenetic diseases.

That means the expressions of our genomes have been altered, altered not by a shot, but by the simple fact that since 1934 we've been injecting directly into the blood mouse, monkey, cow, pig, aborted fetal mRNA. Messenger RNA.

Capital M means manufactured MRNA. It's synthetic, and that has been every shot since 1986. Every shot since 1986 has been a COVID shot, whether you shot your cows, your dogs, your pigs, your chickens.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/16/2025

