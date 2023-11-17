BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Perfect Triangle #171 - 17NOV23 - CoHost: Prof Jim Fetzer! Guest: Russ Winter (winterwatch.net)
Rising Tide Media
Rising Tide Media
144 views • 11/17/2023

The Fetz and G-Man reunite for their regular monthly simulcasts as we merge The Perfect Triangle and The Raw Deal! Savvy impresario of winterwatch.net joins for his take on the zionist genocide against native Palestine and the looming World War 3.

Jim, Russ and G did a deep dive into the genocidal mass murder of innocent native Palestinians by bloodthirsty zionists. The stunning perfidy–constant outright lies by Israel seeking to justify the unspeakable holocaust against the native Palestinians.


Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolworld war 3hidden handilluminatisatanistsukrainegazajim fetzerworld governmentinternational jewmodernapfizerpalestinian genocidenatural immunitygiusepperuss winterdeath jabpublic indoctrinationftxsam bankman fried
