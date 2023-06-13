Inhaling Innovation: The Evolution of Cannabis Prerolls and Vapes

We’ll delve into the evolution of prerolls and vaping~ two popular consumption methods, highlighting the groundbreaking innovations that’s shaping the industry.





From the early days of handmade prerolls to the advent of sleek, technologically advanced vaporizers, the ingenious creativity and relentless pursuit of excellence by industry pioneers.





Whether you are a cannabis connoisseur, an industry professional, or simply curious about the evolving world of cannabis products, this podcast offers an enlightening and entertaining exploration of the inhaling innovation.





Listeners will gain valuable insights into the challenges faced by manufacturers, the significance of quality control, and the ever-evolving landscape of cannabis consumption.





Guest:

Josh Hirschey, President of Timeless Vapes

Timeless, a cannabis lifestyle brand, is the parent company of multiple high-quality cannabis brands including Timeless Vapes, NOIR Live Resin Vapes, Joilo pre-rolls, and Tumble infused-pre rolls.





Vlad Valme, Sales DIrector at Thompson Duke Industrial

Thompson Duke Industrial is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/vlad-valme-9393b133/





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





