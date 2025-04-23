BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CSSA NewsLetter Violent Crime soars Under Liberals 1st North Americans
Right Edition
Right Edition
4 months ago

CSSA-CILA


Sport Shooting and Firearm Advocacy in Canada


Founded by enthusiasts, CSSA represents sport shooters and firearm aficionados. We promote diverse shooting sports, from traditional competitions to modern action sports, hunting, and archery. Our commitment extends to sponsoring events and nurturing youth involvement.


https://cssa-cila.org/category/cssa-cila-e-news/



Numbers don’t lie — under Trudeau crime up significantly in Toronto and across Canada


It’s no secret that politicians often cherry-pick statistics instead of telling the full story when the full story doesn’t look great for them. For example, amid concerns of rising auto theft and crime, the federal Liberals recently highlighted that auto theft is down 17% versus last year. But this statement deserves scrutiny.


https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lau-numbers-dont-lie-under-trudeau-crime-up-significantly-in-toronto-and-across-canada



Gangs of Canada a complex threat to east and west


https://www.tice.news/tice-plus/gangs-of-canada-a-complex-and-evolving-threat-to-the-west-and-east-7315097



International reach of Canadian crime groups expanding: federal report


Four crime gangs in Western Canada were assessed as being high risk


https://vancouversun.com/news/crime/international-reach-canadian-crime-groups-expanding-federal-report



Cartel activity in Canada ‘very prevalent now,’ former Trudeau advisor says


Organized crime cartel activity is “very prevalent now” compared to at least a decade ago, says a former national security advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and listing those groups as terrorist organizations may help prevent a “national crisis.”


https://globalnews.ca/news/11031456/canada-cartel-organized-crime-us-trump-jody-thomas/



Toronto’s youth firearm arrests up 161% in 2 years, new data shows


Police say uptick happening as gangs ‘recruiting and engage’ young people


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/toronto-youth-firearm-arrests-up-gangs-1.7261204



Map of the Toronto Gangs


Toronto is a city that is similar to Los Angeles, Chicago, or New York City in terms of its street activity with Bloods and Crips, despite the fact that the United States is more commonly associated with these gangs. Below is a map of the different Toronto hoods and the various Toronto gangs throughout the city that shows and breaks down the true urban communities and the streets of Canada’s largest and most diverse city.


https://www.kulturevulturez.com/map-toronto-hoods-gangs/



Liberal candidate to stay in race despite China bounty remark


https://globalnews.ca/news/11106186/liberal-paul-chiang-china-bounty-remark/



Carney’s China ties


Mark Carney’s investment and borrowing ties to China through Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.—and its connection to a real estate tycoon linked to the CCP—raise questions as Carney takes over from Trudeau.


https://journal.probeinternational.org/2025/03/14/carneys-china-ties/



Carney snaps at reporter over questions about China


As questions persist about Mark Carney’s ties to China, the Liberal Leader get snarky and attacks the media


https://torontosun.com/news/national/federal_elections/carney-snaps-at-reporter-over-questions-about-china



DNA From 12,000-Year-Old Skeleton Helps Answer the Question: Who Were the First Americans?


“Modern Native Americans closely resemble people of China, Korea, and Japan… but the oldest American skeletons do not,” says archaeologist and paleontologist James Chatters


https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/dna-12000-year-old-skeleton-helps-answer-question-who-were-first-americans-180951469/

