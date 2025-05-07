BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I AM A REPUBLICAN DATING A TRANS WOMAN 🏳️‍⚧️⚥ WHAT'S YOUR REACTION❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
138 views • 4 months ago

Anti Woke Memes - "I am a REPUBLICAN dating a TRANS WOMAN" 🏳️‍⚧️


What’s your reaction to this Republican?


'HELLO, 'FRISCO❗ 😅


Source: https://x.com/AntiWokeMemes/status/1919724325415924047


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9t63y3 [thanks to https://x.com/RISEAttireUS/status/1919726740475085008 🐦]


SUBSCRIBE to Love Don't Judge here: https://bit.ly/3z0dq6y


WHEN Republican supporter Corey met trans woman, Evee, on Tinder, he knew he had to drop her a DM. He told Love Don't Judge: "I ended up shooting her a message. When I first saw her, I did not know that she was trans." Evee quipped, "I had it on my profile but, like most boys, they don't read. So he missed that part." The couple fell in love, but their opposing political beliefs have caused some friction. Evee admitted: "There's a lot of heated moments. There's a lot of anger sometimes. We've learned to really navigate and take those moments to sit down and have those hard conversations." With what's happening in the country right now, Evee and Corey have endured some very tough moments. "Dating a Republican man has made me feel angry and upset and confused. I don't feel safe in this country right now," Evee explained. In this episode of Love Don't Judge, the couple will be meeting with Evee's friend Cassie, a trans woman. Cassie revealed, "When she first got with Corey, I was a little skeptical..."


Follow Evee on Instagram:

@evee_marie


Credits:

Videographer: Davin Ditch

Series Producer: Yasmin Walker

Video Producer: Kathryn Lewsey

Casting Producer: Isley Coley-Walker

Editor: Jonny Poole


If you have an amazing story and want to appear on the show, please email [email protected] with the subject line ‘Love Don't Judge’ and the team will be in touch!


For licensing and archive requests, please email the licensing team: [email protected]


Follow Love Don't Judge on social media!

Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3Z05bFe

TikTok: https://bit.ly/470Sdt1

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3XldLxi

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3Z05vUs

WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/3AGIzzC


https://www.instagram.com/lovedontjudgeshow/reel/DGvpRc4xHuD/


https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/trans-activist-corey-rae-stopped-living-secret-pulse-nightclub-shooting-enough-222026545.html

Keywords
tindermulti pronged attackeveecorey raelove dont judge
