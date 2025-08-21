IS the Rapture Happening Before the DAY of the Lord?

Will the Rapture occur before the Day of the Lord? Join us as we explore the biblical prophecies and timelines surrounding these two pivotal events. Will the Rapture happen before the Day of the Lord, or will it occur simultaneously? Dive into the scripture with us and discover the answers. If you're curious about the end times and the Rapture, this video is for you. Get ready to have your mind expanded and your faith strengthened!





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/





WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online





EMAIL:

[email protected]









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.