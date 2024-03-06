The Radical Racist Roots of Abortion - Seth Gruber - Freedom Alive® Ep110

The United States alone has lost millions of unborn babies since the first abortion facility opened in 1916. But this culture of death can be traced back to one woman and continues through Planned Parenthood today. Seth Gruber is the founder and president of The White Rose Resistance and has become a national voice in this battle to end abortion. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's program, Freedom Alive®, Seth unpacks the evil history and explains how we can help make a difference to stop this human genocide.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Mar 3, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org