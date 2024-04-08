BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bold Assault - Russian Paratroopers from Ivanovo seize AFU stronghold on outskirts of Chasov Yar
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
132 views • 04/08/2024

Bold assault


Paratroopers from Ivanovo seize AFU stronghold on outskirts of Chasov Yar


When reconnoitring the AFU positions, the paratroopers uncovered the main firing positions and shelters of the enemy on the outskirts of the city.


Having received the combat task, the assault groups of the paratroopers' battalion got equipped, checked their weapons, hoisted the flags of Russia and the Airborne Troops on the airborne assault vehicles, and moved to the waiting area.


After air strikes and artillery fire, paratroopers from Ivanovo on the BMD-2 were able to approach the enemy positions from several directions, where assault groups under the cover of armoured vehicles quickly captured the AFU positions, neutralising the enemy with small-arms fire and using grenade launchers and fragmentation hand grenade.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy