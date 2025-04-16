BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia sees Qatar as a strategic partner - Chairman of Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky
5 months ago

Russia sees Qatar as a strategic partner — Chairman of Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky

He praises Doha’s mediation efforts in reuniting families from Ukraine and notes upcoming talks may cover the UN’s global role, aid to Syria, and building a multipolar world.

Adding: 

There is no justification for continuation of Gaza conflict — Qatar's Majed Al-Ansari

In an exclusive RT interview, Qatar’s MFA Press Secretary emphasized Doha’s commitment to humanitarian mediation in Ukraine and Gaza, welcomed peace talks efforts by Saudi Arabia, supported de-escalation in Lebanon, and reaffirmed Qatar’s readiness to facilitate dialogue across crises

Adding: 

Syrian officials say government coup attempt averted, involved ‘former’ military officers

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
