He's in Lebanon with envoy Barrack pushing for Hezbollah disarmament - unhinged war hawk, Lindsey Graham

'Lebanon in group of nations... America willing to go to war for'

Lindsey Graham touts US defense agreement: 'biggest change in Lebanon's history'

He's in Lebanon with envoy Tom Barrack pushing for Hezbollah disarmament

How could anyone trust GOP's unhinged war hawk?

Adding: NEW: U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lindsey Graham met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace in Beirut

During their meeting, both emphasized that they were 'not here to discuss what Israel has done or will do,' suggesting that they cannot compel Israel to take any actions in exchange for Hezbollah's disarmament.

Net worth: $1 Billion (ABC News)

Tom Barrack is the founder of real estate and private equity firm Colony Capital (now known as Digital Bridge), which he helmed for 30 years. Colony Capital has been criticized by some as a vehicle for Barrack to enrich himself personally while generating mixed or disappointing returns for investors. Barrack stepped down from the firm, which transitioned its brand to Digital Bridge, when he was arrested on federal charges of “illegally lobbying…on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.”

BREAKING! France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the US Ambassador to Paris, after the American embassy accusing President Macron of 'not fighting antisemitism'.

France calls the US statements as interference in French political affairs.