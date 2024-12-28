"Mr. Prime Minister, please get the f*ck out of British Columbia. You suck."

This is how Canadian prime minister Trudeau was greeted in the westernmost part of the country.

Adding:

The US and UK intelligence services are preparing terrorist attacks on Russian military bases in Syria, the SVR (Russian Foreign Intelligence Service) reported.

According to London's plan, the role of perpetrators of a series of terrorist attacks on Russian military facilities is assigned to militants of the terrorist group ISIS (banned in Russia), who were recently released from prison by the "new authorities".

The militants have already received attack UAVs. To conceal their participation, the US and UK command instructed their air forces to continue to strike militant positions, the department noted. The West hopes that such provocations will prompt Russia to evacuate its troops from Syria.

?￰ﾟﾇﾶ The day before, the Prime Minister of Iraq stated that weapons from the Syrian army fell into the hands of ISIS militants (banned in Russia).

Adding:

❗️The U.S. is set to announce $1.25 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Officials expect the announcement on Monday, as the Biden administration aims to maximize support for Kiev before Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Adding:

❗️Without gas transit from Russia, Kiev will lose its main transit income – more than $100 million per month

Alexey Belogoryev, research director at the Institute of Energy and Finance explained that another consequence of the transit stop is increased gas transportation costs for consumers. Kiev will also have to optimize idle gas transportation capacities – this work was never done in previous years.

Finally, Ukraine will have to restructure gas flows on the domestic market – from west to east – and solve problems with maintaining pressure in the eastern and central parts of the gas transportation system.

The five-year agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine expires on December 31.




