Spectacular footage of the missile strike on Lutsk, in West Ukraine, West of Kiev.

Ukraine says Russia hit the hotel in Lutsk where the Ukrainian national track and field team was staying (none hurt, in another video they said hit near them). Seems weird until they admit there were soldiers staying there as well - then it makes sense

🐻 Housing their soldiers with civilians, and then crying Russia targets civilians is Ukraine's trademark at this point

Mission accomplished. PMC Wagner returns home.

Prigozhin's official channel published a post stating that Wagner had completed its main mission and was leaving Mali.

For 3.5 years, the orchestra members fought shoulder to shoulder with the people of Mali against terrorism. We destroyed thousands of militants and their commanders who had been terrorizing the civilian population for years. We helped local patriots create a strong and disciplined army capable of defending their land. And we accomplished the main task - all regional capitals returned under the control of the legitimate authorities.

We are returning home .