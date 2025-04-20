BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

All those viruses came straight out of Fort Detrick MD!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
231 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Every one of those viruses has already been injected. I'll show you the 2011 Wuhan paper, October 31, 2011, it's in our database. All those viruses in that bat cave, all those things that came out, straight out of Fort Detrick, Fort Detrick, Maryland. Are we the people gonna let them play? Are we gonna ever let them inject anything in our children again? Are we gonna get these criminal commercials off the TV? Are we gonna stop reinventing and ignore 50 years of publications and stop treating the people and pretend somehow these are vaccine preventable diseases when you injected the disease, they don't jump to species. You're injecting the dogs, you injected the plants, you injected the eggplant, you GMO, you've destroyed the food supply. There's no bird flu. PCR is not a virus. Not another shot, ever!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/04/2024

InfoWars - The Alex Jones Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88

October 31, 2011 Wuhan paper: Frequent detection of infectious xenotropic murine leukemia virus (XMLV) in human cultures established from mouse xenografts: https://tinyurl.com/Oct2011WuhanPaperXMLVdetection

Peer Review Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

Keywords
healthnewsinfowarstruthvirusmikovitsfort derrick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy