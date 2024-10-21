Financial Meltdown Confirmed

Precipice Of Disaster: The Banking Collapse Is Coming

* Banks are sitting on a massive amount of debt.

* Their bond investments are at risk if/when interest rates rise.

* All of this is happening while BRICS nations are holding their annual summit in Russia.

* Will the U.S. dollar be dethroned?

* What does that mean for your $ re: bail-ins vs. bail-outs?





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (21 October 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5jknk2-emergency-american-bombers-on-nuclear-alert-as-israel-prepares-massive-atta.html