Financial Meltdown Confirmed

Precipice Of Disaster: The Banking Collapse Is Coming
* Banks are sitting on a massive amount of debt.
* Their bond investments are at risk if/when interest rates rise.
* All of this is happening while BRICS nations are holding their annual summit in Russia.
* Will the U.S. dollar be dethroned?
* What does that mean for your $ re: bail-ins vs. bail-outs?
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (21 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5jknk2-emergency-american-bombers-on-nuclear-alert-as-israel-prepares-massive-atta.html