Riccardo Bosi: Are We There Yet?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Losing MAGA? No Way.
* Hostile take-over of an ailing/corrupt organization
* Quantitative analysis
* Qualitative analysis
* Fundamental analysis
* Controlled collapse of entire global systems
* It is a criminal cartel-controlled planet
* World regions
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (23 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hyeob8Rrzd4d
https://rumble.com/v6wjuiu-australiaone-party-the-green-room-23-july-2025-800pm-aest.html