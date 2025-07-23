BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Riccardo Bosi: Are We There Yet?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
41 views • 1 month ago

Losing MAGA? No Way.

* Hostile take-over of an ailing/corrupt organization

* Quantitative analysis

* Qualitative analysis

* Fundamental analysis

* Controlled collapse of entire global systems

* It is a criminal cartel-controlled planet

* World regions


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (23 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hyeob8Rrzd4d

https://rumble.com/v6wjuiu-australiaone-party-the-green-room-23-july-2025-800pm-aest.html

Keywords
corruptiondonald trumpthe planwwg1wgamagalarpmartial lawgreat awakeningwhite hatsglobal wardjtcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationthe moviesting operationncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosicommander-in-chiefglobal alliance5d chesslive-action role playwartime presidenthostile take-over
