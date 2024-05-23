PT Solo: PENTECOST - The Actual Meaning the whole Church System Ignores... Will You Be Counted Worthy! / 20 min mark start.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Teaching Starts at 20 min mark. Pentecost - White Son & Daughter Day! / The Church does not want you to know this and ignores all the Holy days and substitutes its Holi days like Ishtar (Easter) and Christmas (Osiris/Lucifer - see Jer 10.1). // A remnant of the remnant will be counted worthy to escape all these things... those KEEPING the Feast Days....