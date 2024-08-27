Ancient Chinese worshipped same God of the Bible

Source: YouTube





This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of gideonsboot channel.



Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials



for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, news reporting, and educational & religious



Purposes Only. All rights belong to their respective owners. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the



Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting,



teaching, scholarship, education and research. No copyright infringement intended.





As the world wakes from its spiritual stupor, God has provided a way out of this mess:

https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



