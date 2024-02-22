BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pip A Short Animated Film by Southeastern Guide Dogs
AltSync
AltSync
3 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 02/22/2024

Dog�s heroics will make you cry! Donate at https://www.guidedogs.org/donate

Bring your own Pip home today! https://bit.ly/2BBYTPip

Click here for the audio description for the visually impaired: https://youtu.be/KqANNQDgkAc


�Pip� animated short film presented by Southeastern Guide Dogs -- A heartwarming tale for underdogs everywhere, Pip is the story of a small dog with a big dream�to become a Southeastern Guide Dog. Does she have what it takes?

 

Share the link: https://www.guidedogs.org/pip 

Tag us on Facebook: @SoutheasternGuideDogs

Tag us on Twitter and Instagram: @SEGuideDogs

Include the Hashtags: #Pip #PipFilm #SEGuideDogs #SoutheasternGuideDogs

 

Find out more at: https://www.GuideDogs.org

 

Film made possible by Gary and Melody Johnson.

Keywords
testkeywordstemp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy