BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wagner Members Return To Their Field Camps
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
425 views • 06/25/2023

Members of PMC Wagner have been leaving their positions taken in the city of Rostov-on-Don and turning around their columns returning to their field camps.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had arranged an agreement whereby Wagner Group head Evgeny Prigozhin will abandon his mutiny and stop the movement of Wagner units towards Moscow in exchange for “security guarantees” for his fighters. Lukashenko’s talks with Prigozhin, said to have stretched throughout the day, were agreed with Putin

It looks like the armed munity in Russia has ended before its real start. More details on the situation can be found :

Armed Munity In Russia Seems To Be Ended Before Its Real Start

https://southfront.org/armed-munity-in-russia-seems-to-be-ended-before-its-real-start/

Source : South Front

Keywords
wagnerrebellionmutinyended
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy