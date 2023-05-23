BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk | "If A.I. Has a Goal & Humanity Happens to Be In the Way It Will Destroy Humanity As a Matter of Course, No Hard Feelings." - Elon Musk
33 views • 05/23/2023

Elon Musk | "If A.I. Has a Goal & Humanity Happens to Be In the Way It Will Destroy Humanity As a Matter of Course, No Hard Feelings." - Elon Musk + What Is the U.S. Military's LOCUST Program? Revelation 9:5-11

Revelation 9:5-11 - READ - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%209%3A5-11&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #1 - Revelation 9:7 - Why does the Bible refer to locusts?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%209%3A7&version=KJV

Why is the U.S. Navy’s swarm drone technology called LOCUST (The Low-Cost Unmanned aerial vehicle Swarming Technology (LOCUST)?
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a21008/navy-locust-launcher-test-2016/

Knowledge Bomb #2 - Revelation 9:11 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred? (See Revelation 2:13)
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A11&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #3 - Revelation 2:13 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+2%3A13&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #4 - Revelation 9:16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a 200 million soldier army?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A16-18&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #5 - Revelation 16:12 - Why does the Bible refer to the Euphrates River drying up?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+16%3A12&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #6 - Revelation 13: 16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to technology that makes it mechanically impossible to buy or sell without taking the Mark of the Beast?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A+16-18+&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #7 - Revelation 17: 13 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a time where the people will all be of one mind?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A+13&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #8 - Revelation 17:12 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to 10 kings?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A12&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #9 - Revelation 6:6 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to hyper inflation?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A6&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #10 - Revelation 6:2 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a crown (The word CORONA means crown in latin) that was given unto him and he went forth conquering?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A2&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #11 - 1st Timothy Chapter 4:1-4 - Why does the Bible refer to a time where people will depart from the faith and abstain from eating meat?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Timothy%204%3A1-4&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #12 - 2nd Thessalonians 2:1-4 - Why does 2nd Thessalonians discuss the man of sin being revealed, a great falling away
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A1-4&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #13 - Daniel 7:25 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a time where a person will wear out the saints, and shall think to change the times and the laws?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+7%3A25&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #14 - Daniel Chapter 11:37 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a person that will reject the God of his fathers, who will not be interested in women and who shall attempt to magnify himself above all?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%2011%3A37-38&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #15 - Daniel Chapter 11:38-40 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a person that will praise a strange god?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+11%3A38-40+&version=KJV

Keywords
elon muskthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show
