John Bolton: We're in a very dangerous time for America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Ambassador John Bolton calls out Donald Trump's presidency, the 2024 presidential race heating up, and more on NEWSMAX's Eric Bolling The Balance.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html