Curry | Japanology Plus - S02E39 | NHK World Japan

Exibido em 19 de Abril de 2017
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Curry
Publicado há 5 anos
Créditos: NHK World-Japan, Japanology Plus
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7lqgm9
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 5 anos
Episode Number : 39
Season : 2
Originally Aired : Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Curry is one of Japan's favorite foods. A thick Japanese-style curry sauce is very different from the kinds typically associated with Indian cuisine. Japan's love affair with curry can be traced back 150 years, and continues to evolve in homes and restaurants all over the country. Our expert guest, Jinsuke Mizuno, has written more than 40 books about curry and shows us one way to make it. And in Plus One, tactics to avoid splash attacks when you tackle a bowl of udon noodles in a curry sauce.
