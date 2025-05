Glory to the Su-27P pilot above Kaliningrad region.





The Danish F-16 was not aware our pilots were onto him.

"GET AWAY from our skies, NATO b*tch"

πŸ‡·πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡·πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡·πŸ‡ΊπŸ’ͺπŸ’ͺπŸ’ͺ





from, fighter_bomber