NWO NO LONGER A CONSPIRACY THEORY 2
TRUCKENATOR
TRUCKENATOR
4 views • 03/01/2023

Warp (wôrp)Intransitive verb: To turn or twist (Wood, for example) out of shape; deform.

Intransitive verb: To alter from a normal, proper, or healthy state; a twist or pervert: synonym: distort.


Intransitive verb: To arrange strands of yarn or thread lengthwise onto (a loom) in preparation for weaving.


We are the virus. The "people" they want to save are few, meaning themselves!


Viruses do not have a brain. They do not have a circulatory system, a nervous system, a digestive system or a respiratory system. Viruses have no nuclei. They do not reproduce and they are not Zoonotic. They don't live anywhere. They do not live on park benches or vaccines. No virus has ever been proven to cause illness or infection. No virus has ever been isolated. No virus has ever passed Koch postulates. Scientifically, viruses do not exist.


STATEMENT OF FAITH

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1238902253756952576?referrer=truckenator


GOD WANTS YOU TO BE SAVED

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799348450615296?referrer=truckenator


DIOS QUIERE QUE SEAS SALVO(A)

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799953059536896?referrer=truckenator


liesscamcovid
