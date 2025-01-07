1st Amendment Audit, Santa Maria Juvenile Justice Center - HighImpactFlix - NastyNathanial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americans THINK they have all of these "rights" that they don't have!
They've seen it on tv or something, now they think it's real
Crazy!
A great video By "Nasty Nate" (Nasty Nathaniel)
original video:
HYPER-AGGRESSIVE: COPS, MILITARY AND PUBLIC COMPLETELY OWNED BY CALM JEDI MASTER https://old.bitchute.com/video/5sz75wlFahs/
Nasty Nathaniel's original video:
Go give them a like and subscribe if you are inclined to do so!