Ruins and Drones: Laith Marouf & Craig Murray Tour Baalbek Archeological Sites After Israeli Strikes

The former UK Ambassador, along with Laith, Hadi & Niels, are the first individuals allowed to visit the Baalbek ruins since the beginning of Palestine’s War of Liberation 14 months ago. They inspect damage to the area as a result of Zionist attacks on the historic city in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon, including to civilian homes & heritage sites; while adding all the historical context & political analysis to enlighten the audience.
Camera/editing: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 22/11/2024
