Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 4





▪️The AFU once again attempted a drone strike against the Moscow agglomeration.





Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense and electronic warfare means, all the vehicles were neutralized.





▪️Shelling of Kursk Region's border areas continues.





The villages of Guevo and Gornal, as well as the Suja border crossing were hit by AFU artillery strikes.





▪️In the Starobilsk direction, Russian airborne troops units continue to fight near Kreminna.





Russian artillery strikes the enemy, preventing them from evacuating disabled equipment.





▪️The AFU continue strikes on populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration.





In the capital of the republic and suburbs residential houses were damaged, two people were killed, four more, including a child, were wounded.





▪️Heavy fighting continues in Mar’inka, where Russian servicemen bravely repel counterattacks by the AFU.





In recent weeks, neither side has been able to achieve a change in the front line in the devastated city.





▪️A Russian air defense unit intercepted a Storm Shadow cruise missile in the Zaporozhzhia region.





Surviving parts of the downed munition were recovered and handed over to be examined by specialists.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU continue to put pressure on the positions of Russian troops.





Another enemy attack was thwarted by concentrated small arms and artillery fire near the village of Zherebyanky.