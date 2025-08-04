BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Bryan Ardis - 5 Ways Alcohol Destroys Your Health
Mindy
Mindy
511 followers
9
1417 views • 1 month ago

In this weeks episode of The Dr Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis breaks down the 5 scientifically documented ways that alcohol silently destroys your health - and it’s more than just liver damage.

 Learn how alcohol consumption wrecks your immune system, disrupts hormone balance, impairs brain function, damages your gut, and fuels chronic inflammation. Even moderate drinking can have long-term consequences most people never hear about.

 Dr. Ardis also shares what the alcohol industry don’t want you to know - including shocking data on alcohol’s connection to cancer, immune suppression, and mental illness.

If you’ve ever wondered whether that “glass of wine a night” is actually helping or harming you, this episode is your wake-up call.

