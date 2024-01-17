Create New Account
One of the damaged objects in Kharkov after Russian night strikes - 60 Militants were Eliminated, of mostly French Mercenaries.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
One of the damaged objects in Kharkov after night strikes.

JUST IN: The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a precision strike on January 16 targeting a temporary location of foreign militants in Kharkov, predominantly composed of French mercenaries.

As a result of the strike, the building housing the mercenaries was completely destroyed. Over 60 militants were eliminated, and more than 20 were transported to medical facilities.



