BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tennessee Passes ANTI-Geoengineering Bill banning CHEMTRAILS
PROMOGIRL07
PROMOGIRL07
37 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
368 views • 03/23/2024
Today, we are watching Tennessee who is fighting being sprayed by poisons from above under the guise of GeoEngineering. It goes to the House for votes end of March. It has passed the Senate already.

Two wise Doctors present the case with other Rep's. There is ONE SHILL of course who speaks at the end opposing common sense.  I show the 44 page White House doc that everyone has access too. If you want to deny it, go ahead and throw your brain away along with the presented facts.
Date of this Video:March 22, 2024

Keywords
tennesseechemtrialsantigeoengineering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy