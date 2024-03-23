Tennessee Passes ANTI-Geoengineering Bill banning CHEMTRAILS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two wise Doctors present the case with other Rep's. There is ONE SHILL of course who speaks at the end opposing common sense. I show the 44 page White House doc that everyone has access too. If you want to deny it, go ahead and throw your brain away along with the presented facts.
Date of this Video:March 22, 2024