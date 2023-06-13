Sen Chuck Grassley: FBI is withholding pertinent information from the American People to cover for Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are tapes.
The FBI knew there were tapes.
The FBI redacted text about the tapes, under the guise of “sources and methods”.
The FBI is withholding pertinent information that belongs to the American People to cover for Biden.
This alone confirms the FBI is compromised.
https://t.me/bioclandestine/1834