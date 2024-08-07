2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 171 – It’s Election Season

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Now that the demoncrat/communist party has anointed the spawn of Satan and her communist cohort, we are truly in election season in this country. It is not hyperbole to say that our choice on November 5th is between communism and the chance to save this constitutional republic. This will be my contribution to this week’s podcast.